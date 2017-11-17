How OnePlus 5T compares with rivals

The OnePlus 5T has a 6-inch AMOLED display with very thin bezels around it.

OnePlus has finally taken the lid off the One Plus 5T. It is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 5, launched in June 2017 that had helped the company become the leading vendor in the premium smartphone segment in Q3 of calendar year 2017, and according to research firm IDC’s latest mobile tracker.

The OnePlus 5T will be available in two variants and they will be selling at the same price as the two variants of the OnePlus 5 thus far—Rs32,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) and Rs37,999 (8GB + 128GB). What happens to the pricing of the OnePlus 5 remains to be seen.

Both variants of the 5T will be available in India on Amazon.in and Oneplusstore.in and OnePlus experience store in Bengaluru from 21 November through early access sale. Open sale will start from 28 November.

Amazon.in is offering a discount of Rs1,500 on it with HDFC credit/debit cards till 2 December.

What sets the OnePlus 5T apart from the predecessor is the new thin bezel design that is in vogue these days and has been seen in a number of premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL and in more immediate rivals such as Xiaomi Mi Mi Mix 2 and LG G6.

Due to the thin bezel design, the physical home button has been left out and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back panel. It sits right above the OnePlus logo in the middle.

The OnePlus 5T has a 6-inch AMOLED display with very thin bezels around it. This gives the screen an edge-to-edge look. Despite the massive screen, the phone doesn’t look bigger or weighs more than the predecessor. It is 156.1mm tall, 75mm wide and tips the scales at 162g.

It’s closest rival Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 offers a 6-inch screen and has practically no bezels around the screen except for a thin strip below it. It is 151.8mm tall, 75.5mm wide, but due to the ceramic back, the phone tips the scales at 185g. The 5T has a metal exterior like its predecessor.

The 5T has a resolution of 2,160x1,080p and pixel density of 401ppi, which is similar to the resolution of the Mi Mix 2. OnePlus has added a new feature called Sunlight display, which automatically improves colour contrast to adjust to bright light.

The OnePlus 5T retains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor used in the predecessor and which powers the likes of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Nokia 8 and HTC U11 as well. It packs in a 3,300mAh battery.

OnePlus has stuck with the dual camera setup, but has made improvements in the secondary camera. So the 16-megapixel camera, which uses Sony IMX398 sensor, has an aperture of f/1.7 and supports OIS (optical image stabilisation), remains as it is. The secondary 20-megapixel camera, which uses Sony IMX 350 sensor and was earlier used only to enhance depth of field, is now a full-fledged camera. It has an aperture of f/1.7 and merges four pixels into one to capture better low-light photos. OnePlus claims that the picture mode has been improved using a new multi-frame algorithm.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 offers a single 12-megapixel camera powered by Sony IMX 386 sensor, supports OIS and has aperture of f/2.0.

OnePlus 5T runs Android 7.1 out of the box instead of the new Android 8.0. Also, it is likely to get the update to it soon. OnePlus has added a Face Unlock option, which allows users to unlock their phone just by looking at it.