Ten Bollywood films based on dance theme

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Michael, which releases this week, is the story of a young dancer growing up on the streets of Mumbai idolizing American popstar Michael Jackson. While dance has always been an integral part of Indian films, here’s a look at 10 Hindi movies centered entirely on the theme.

1. Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955): One of the earliest technicolour films made in India, director V.Shantaram’s Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje was a love story of two dancers struggling to find balance between their craft and love. The Sandhya and Gopi Krishna-starrer made Rs1 crore at the box office.

2. Navrang (1959): The V. Shantaram-directed film is noted for its dance sequences with lead actress Sandhya and music by C. Ramchandra. It had grossed about Rs1 crore in box office collections.

3. Disco Dancer (1982): The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer was the rags-to-riches tale of a street performer. The Babbar Subhash-directed film made Rs3 crore at the box office.

4. Naache Mayuri (1986): The biographical drama directed by T.Rama Rao was based on the life of classical dancer and actor Sudha Chandran who lost a leg in an accident and fought her way back to normalcy. The film, a remake of Telugu movie Mayuri (1984), starred Chandran as herself.

5. Ilzaam (1986): Govinda plays a street performer whose gang robs people’s homes while he distracts them with his dancing. The Shibu Mitra-directed film netted Rs3 crore at the box office.

6. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997): Yash Chopra’s young romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor was a love triangle between dancers in a musical dance troupe. The film that won much acclaim for the innovative choreography by then upcoming dance director Shiamak Davar earned Rs28 crore in box office collections.

7. Naach (2004): The Ram Gopal Varma-directed film was a love story between an aspiring actor and choreographer, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Antara Mali, respectively. It earned Rs3 crore in box office collections.

8. Aaja Nachle (2007): Madhuri Dixit’s comeback vehicle was the story of a US-based choreographer trying to save her old small-town dance theatre from being demolished. The Yash Raj Films production netted Rs14 crore in box office collections.

9. Chance Pe Dance (2010): Director Ken Ghosh’s dance drama was set in the film industry and told the struggle of an aspiring actor. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer made close to Rs2 crore at the box office.

10. ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013): Remo D’Souza’s dance drama told the struggles of a small-time Mumbai-based dance troupe. Featuring Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon and a host of real-life dancers in lead roles, it made Rs39 crore in box office collections and spawned a sequel called ABCD 2 released in 2015.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites IBOS Network and Box Office India .