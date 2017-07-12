Tissot: Why we like it

One of the most versatile brands in Basel surprised again with a plethora of superb new models. But why do we like them so much?

Tissot Ballade

Tissot Ballade.

Why we like it: A strong, handsome, no-nonsense timepiece that belies the attention to detail that has gone into it. For instance, the Powermatic 80 movement inside now comes with silicon balance spring that gives it greater resistance to magnetic fields and better accuracy. A solid, versatile piece that can be worn at work, for play and with almost any attire. Spectacular for gifting.

Tissot T-Touch Expert Solar II

Tissot T-Touch Expert Solar II.

Why we like it: Admit it. You love the T-Touch collection. And so does everyone else. Tissot’s bestselling collection of techie-watches, each packed with dozens of functions, are no brainers. They are good value, fun to own and genuinely useful. And they look great on the wrist. Especially the new Expert Solars. Twenty functions, no less, all packed inside a Titanium case, powered by the sun. Buy it. Now.

Tissot Excellence

Tissot Excellence.

Why we like it: A watch that splendidly encapsulates three key prevailing trends in watchmaking. The splendid blue colour, the minimal thin case, and excellent value for money. A dress watch with a hint of playfulness. Tissot is more than just those techie models, you see?

Tissot Savonette

Tissot Savonette.

Why we like it: Tissot has a thing for pocket watches. It boggles the mind at first glance. But the idea, one assumes, is an elegant gift for elegant gentlemen. The watches are great to look at and of course tell perfect time. But to really appreciate them, walk into a store and hold one in your hands. They are really quite mesmerising.