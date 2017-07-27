Arundhati Roy among Man Booker Prize contenders

London: Paul Auster, Colson Whitehead and past winner Arundhati Roy are among contenders for this year’s Man Booker Prize for fiction.

Auster’s intimate epic 4 3 2 1 and Whitehead’s fantasy-tinged historical saga The Underground Railroad are among four works by US authors on the list, alongside Emily Fridlund’s coming-of-age story History of Wolves and George Saunders’ magical, mournful Lincoln in the Bardo.

More From Livemint »

Roy, who won the prize in 1997 for The God of Small Things, is in the running again with her second novel The Ministry of Utmost Happiness.

Previous finalists on the 2017 list include Britain’s Zadie Smith, for Swing Time, Ireland’s Sebastian Barry for Days Without End and Pakistan’s Mohsin Hamid for Exit West.

The 13 books announced Thursday were chosen from 144 novels submitted by publishers.

Literary critic Lola Young, chairwoman of the judging panel, said the list contained works of “huge energy, imagination and variety”.

Founded in 1969 and originally open only to writers from Britain, Ireland and the Commonwealth, the Booker expanded in 2014 to include all English-language authors. Its first American winner was Paul Beatty’s The Sellout in 2016.

The six finalists will be named on 13 September, and the winner of the £50,000 ($65,000) prize will be announced on 17 October.