10 Bollywood films that play out on the road

Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in a still from ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

New Delhi: Irrfan-starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle, which opened to Rs1.75 crore last Friday, adopts the much-loved Bollywood trope of narratives that play out on the road. Here are 10 other films based on the same.

1.NH10 (2015): Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam play a Delhi-based couple whose road trip goes for a toss after they meet a gang of violent criminals. The Navdeep Singh-directed film earned Rs32.39 crore in box office collections.

2.Piku (2015): An eccentric father-daughter duo embark on a road journey from Delhi to Kolkata in the Shoojit Sarkar-directed film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan, the film earned Rs79.77 crore in box office collections.

3.Highway (2014): Imtiaz Ali directed Alia Bhatt as the rich girl who comes into her own after being kidnapped. The film that travels across north India made Rs30.61 crore at the box office.

4.Finding Fanny (2014): Homi Adajania’s film follows a man out to find his lost love, accompanied by a group of friends. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur, the film made Rs35.91 crore at the box office.

5.Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol play three friends travelling across Spain on a bachelor’s trip. The Zoya Akhtar film earned Rs90.27 crore in box office collections.

6.Chalo Dilli (2011): An investment banker (Lara Dutta) wants to get home to Delhi and meets a talkative simpleton (Vinay Pathak) on her way. The Shashant Shah-directed film earned Rs9 crore in box office collections.

7.Jab We Met (2007): Imtiaz Ali’s cult romantic drama follows two strangers, a garrulous Sikh woman and a reticent entrepreneur across north India. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor film made Rs31 crore at the box office.

8.Road (2002): Director Rajat Mukherjee’s thriller saw Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali play a couple that is accosted by a hitchhiker (Manoj Bajpayee) during a road trip. The Ram Gopal Varma production made Rs6.50 crore at the box office.

9.Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991): Mahesh Bhatt directed Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in this remake of Hollywood classic It Happened One Night (1934). Bhatt plays an heiress on the run who meets Khan, a rookie reporter, and eventually falls in love with him.

10.Bombay to Goa (1972): Aruna Irani is the rich heiress fleeing from conman Shatrughan Sinha, while Amitabh Bachchan plays saviour. The S. Ramanathan film had netted Rs1.20 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama, Box Office India and IBOS Network