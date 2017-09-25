Newton’s contemporaries: 10 Indian film submissions to the Oscars

A still from Newton which released in the theatres on Friday.

New Delhi: On the same day as its theatrical release last Friday, director Amit V. Masurkar’s black comedy Newton was selected as India’s official submission to the Academy Awards this year in the foreign language category. Here’s a look at submissions over the past ten years.

1. Visaranai (2016)- The Vetrimaaran directed Tamil crime thriller dealt with police brutality, corruption and injustice. It featured Dinesh, Anandhi and Aadukalam Murugadoss in the lead roles.

2. Court (2015)- The legal drama was a mix of Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English. It was directed by debutant Chaitanya Tamhane and starred Vira Sathidar and Vivek Gomber.

3. Liar’s Dice (2014)- The Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui film dealt with poverty and the cost of migration. The Hindi road drama was directed by Geetu Mohandas.

4. Barfi! (2012)- Anurag Basu’s comedy drama was the story of a deaf and mute simpleton and his relationship with two women. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal roles.

5. Adaminte Makan Abu (2011)- The Malayalam film tells the story of an old man striving to make it to the Haj pilgrimage. It starred Salim Kumar and Zarina Wahab in lead roles and was directed by Salim Ahamed.

6. Peepli Live (2010)- Anusha Rizvi’s directorial debut was a satire on farmer suicides in India and the political and media frenzy around them. It starred Omkar Das Manikpuri and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

7. Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)- Director Paresh Mokashi’s Marathi film depicted the struggle of Dadasaheb Phalke in making Raja Harishchandra, India’s first feature film released in 1913. Mokashi’s film featured Nandu Madhav and Vibhavari Deshpande in lead roles.

8. Taare Zameen Par (2008)- Aamir Khan’s directorial debut stars Darsheel Safary as a young dyslexic child nurtured and aided by a kind school teacher, played by Khan himself. Khan also produced the film written by Amol Gupte.

9. Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)- The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film tells the story of a royal dynasty in contemporary India. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

10. Rang De Basanti (2006)- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s cult drama tells the story of a British filmmaker shooting a documentary on Indian freedom fighters along with five young aimless men who discover their own selves in the process. The film featured Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and British actor Alice Patten in the lead roles.