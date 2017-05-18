Britannia launches new variants under Good Day brand

The premium cookies market in India is worth Rs4,000 crore, Britannia said. File Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Biscuit-maker Britannia Industries Ltd Thursday launched Good Day Wonderfulls in three variants—Choco nut, Butter Almond, and Berries & Nuts —priced at Rs10 for 30g and Rs25 for 75g.

Good Day is the company’s largest brand and Wonderfulls was launched based on insights that consumers of cookies actively seek newer and richer tastes, the statement added.

“The mid-premium cookie segment has grown by 23% last year which clearly indicates that Indian consumers are upgrading to indulgent cookies. They now demand unique formats and richer cookie experiences,” Ali Harris Shere, vice president of marketing, said in the statement.

The premium cookies market in India is worth Rs4,000 crore, Britannia said in a statement. Good Day has sales of Rs2,600 crore, and reaches over 30% of households in India, it said.

Britannia will roll out its Good Day Wonderfulls range in the southern part of the country first—which is the largest market for premium categories according to the company - before going national.

It will be accompanied by television campaign featuring actor Deepika Padukone. Britannia will also conduct sampling drives, consumer contests and social media activations.

“Good Day Wonderfulls reflects the consumer’s aspirations for new taste experiences in food. To deliver this, we have invested significantly in bringing new technology expertise into our fold,” Shere said.