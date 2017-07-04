Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ fails to light up June

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s war drama Tubelight failed to impress either the audiences or the box office this year when it released on the Eid weekend at the end of June. The film managed only Rs106 crore in its ten-day run which dampened the spirits in the movie business beyond measure.

“June is normally an average month for the movie business. However, Eid came early in June itself with Salman Khan’s Tubelight as the big release,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, at online ticketing site BookMyShow. “The film was highly anticipated and yet underperformed. In fact, this was the first Eid in the last five years where we did not have a blockbuster performer.”

Trade experts attribute the lukewarm response to director Kabir Khan’s war drama to a wafer-thin plot and the absence of typical Salman shenanigans—he’s neither macho nor larger-than-life in the film, a point that definitely did not go down well with his fans who look forward to the annual Eid outing.

Though not festive weekend releases, other Hindi films of the month were not much to write home about either. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta, romantic comedy Behen Hogi Teri and Y Films’ comedy Bank Chor only earned Rs25.51 crore, Rs1.99 crore and Rs7.40 crore respectively.

Hollywood had a relatively better run. At earnings of Rs16.50 crore, Rs1.30 crore and Rs1.20 crore respectively, DC’s superhero film Wonder Woman and animation flicks Cars 3 and Despicable Me 3 emerged as clear winners.

“Wonder Woman was not just the best Hollywood movie but also the movie of the entire month by a huge margin. It was a much-awaited film and certainly did not disappoint,” Saksena said.

While Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood movie debut Baywatch and Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy did not fare as well as expected, Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi superhero film Super Singh managed the most impressive figures among regional offerings with Rs9.43 crore. Allu Arjun’s Telugu action comedy Duvvada Jagannadham also made a mark, as did romantic drama Rarandoi Veduka Chudham.

To be sure, there is already much to look forward in July. Starting with Sridevi-starrer Mom this Friday, it might just be Hollywood that takes the cake this month with big-ticket releases like superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, science fiction flick War for the Planet of the Apes and Christopher Nolan’s war film Dunkirk.

“Then of course there is Jagga Jasoos that should tick all the boxes of family drama and kids entertainer,” said film trade and business expert Girish Johar. “Ranbir Kapoor has always been very affable and the trailer looks colourful and promising.”

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.