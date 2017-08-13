Netflix orders new high school comedy series

‘The Wedding Ringer’ director Jeremy Garelick will serve as showrunner on the high school drama. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: Netflix has ordered an eight- episode limited comedy series, titled “Best Worst Weekend Ever”. “The Wedding Ringer” director Jeremy Garelick will serve as showrunner on the high school drama, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Created and exec produced by Robin and frequent collaborator Dan Franklin, the comedy follows four friends as they make the most of their last weekend before high school.

The pickup for “Best Worst Weekend Ever” comes after the streaming giant renewed Jenji Cohan’s “GLOW” for a second season.