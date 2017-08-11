Prasoon Joshi replaces Pahlaj Nihalani as CBFC chief

Prasoon Joshi. Photo: Mint

Controversial chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani has been removed from his position on Friday. He will be replaced by Prasoon Joshi.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to appoint Sh. Prasoon Joshi as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in an honorary capacity from 11th August, 2017 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the information and broadcasting ministry said in an official statement.

Nihalani and Joshi did not respond to Mint’s requests for an official comment.

Pahlaj Nihalani took over as the chairperson of the CBFC from Leela Samson on 19 January 2015.