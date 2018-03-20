Deloitte Consulting’s Teresa Barreira joins Publicis.Sapient as chief marketing officer

New Delhi: Publicis.Sapient, the digital arm of Publicis Groupe, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Teresa Barreira as its chief marketing officer. In the new role, Barreira will oversee the global marketing function across over 100 agency offices which include market strategy, client experience, brand and corporate communications.

She will report to Nigel Vaz, chief executive, Publicis.Sapient APAC (Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

She joins Publicis.Sapient from Deloitte Consulting, where she was chief marketing officer.

“Teresa has a tremendous track record as a senior leader with large technology and consulting firms, building strong market leadership and differentiation as well as leading high performance global teams. Her vast experience and wealth of expertise make her the perfect person to help drive Publicis.Sapient forward and to ensure our continued recognition as a market leader accelerating our clients’ businesses by ensuring they successfully reimagine and transform their business for the digital age,” said Vaz in a statement.

Barreira will also be a member of the Publicis.Sapient executive leadership team, supporting business growth, bringing together the design, technology and consulting expertise of Sapient Razorfish and Sapient Consulting.

With over two decades of experience in business-to-business marketing with expertise in brand building and digital marketing. Apart from Deloitte, Barreira has spent close to 15 years at Accenture. She has also worked for three years with IBM.

“Publicis.Sapient has an unmatched track record in helping businesses to reinvent themselves for the digital age. As the worlds of marketing, technology and consulting converge, and as clients look to keep pace with changing consumer expectations, partners in these efforts are more important than ever. I’m thrilled to be joining such a renowned market leader as Publicis.Sapient and for the opportunity to make significant impact for our clients at a time of such unprecedented opportunity,” said Barreira, on her new role.

Incepted in 2015, Publicis.Sapient currently employs 19,000 people working in over 100 offices around the globe. It offers services across technology, data sciences, consulting and creative. It handles clients like quick service restaurant chain McDonald’s, hospitality firm Marriott International and French multinational retailer Carrefour Group, among others