Tata Salt Lite motivates women runners in digital campaign for Pinkathon

The Tata Salt Lite’s campaign promotes the sixth edition of Pinkathon (a women-only marathon) in Mumbai scheduled to be held on 17 December.

New Delhi: Being questioned for the choices women make is not new and Tata Salt Lite’s new digital campaign “Go Active” is a testimony to that. Don’t Listen , a minute-and-a-half-long film that is part of the campaign shows several women deciding to take up running despite facing constant societal pressure.

The film, made by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather, begins with women waking up in the wee hours getting ready to run. As they take the road with sheer grit, the background scores start with questions like “Are you sure?” or “Don’t blame for not warning you that our roads are not safe”. A series of shots feature different women who are variously dressed, hinting that everyone can run. The campaign aims to inspire every woman, irrespective of her societal and financial status, to commit to an active lifestyle and take up running.

The campaign promotes the sixth edition of Pinkathon (a women-only marathon founded by actor and marathon runner Milind Soman) in Mumbai scheduled to be held on 17 December.

“A healthy family, nation and world begin with women. The first step in empowerment is taking control of one’s own health and nurturing oneself. By virtue of associating with Pinkathon, Tata Salt Lite seeks to motivate women to run for their health, regardless of what society dictates. With the Pinkathon association, we not only hope to strengthen the brands Health credentials but also create a strong emotional connect with its consumers,” said Sagar Boke, marketing head, consumer products business, Tata Chemicals.

Apart from launching a campaign, Tata Salt Lite is also sponsoring the 10-km run category in the upcoming race.

Namrata Keswani, head of digital domain, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “Even today, the woman of the house gives her own self the least priority. Without realising that if she doesn’t focus on herself, she will not be able to give her best to her home and family. This work is a noble effort to make her go active and remain healthy.”

The campaign is being heavily promoted across digital and social media platforms of the brand as well as Pinkathon.

A runner himself, Santosh Padhi, co-founder and chief creative officer, Taproot Dentsu, a Dentsu Aegis Network agency, feels that the campaign is a part of a wonderful initiative in a country which lags behind in terms of health. “I’m so glad that a brand like Tata Salt, which is relevant to the health category, is encouraging women, especially seniors, to take up running. The campaign appeals to the housewives who are their core consumers which is also a fantastic brand connect,” he added.

However, Vandana Das, president and managing partner at advertising agency DDB Mudra North, said although well-made, the ad campaign misses out on the larger representation of women. “Clearly, the brand is targeting only housewives highlighting the taboos associate with running. What I missed is a more robust representation of women folk which also includes working women who are too tired to take up running or even lazy teenagers,” she said. Das added that while the intent to motivate women to take up running is there, but the tone of the execution is soft. “More than motivation, it is the nudge that must be given to people is missing,” she said.