Mann Ki Baat earns Rs5.19 cr in ad revenue in 2016-17, says govt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on state-owned All India Radio (AIR) garnered an advertising revenue of Rs5.19 crore in 2016-17, the government said on Wednesday.

In 2015-16, Mann Ki Baat had earned Rs4.78 crore in revenue, said Rajyavardhan Rathore, minister of state for information and broadcasting (I&B), in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“All India Radio is regularly broadcasting the Prime Minister’s programme Mann Ki Baat. It is disseminated on transmitters for the domestic audience and through internet and short-wave (SW) transmitters for global listeners,” Rathore said.

Overall, AlR earned Rs455 crore in the year ended 31 March 2017, surpassing its annual target of Rs450 crore. It had reported a revenue of Rs447 crore in 2015-16.



AIR operates a total of 420 radio stations and although the broadcaster monetizes Mann Ki Baat, the show does not earn any ad revenue on its digital platform.

“The regional versions of the PM’s Mann Ki Baat are originated by the non-Hindi AIR stations immediately after the completion of the original broadcast of Mann Ki Baat on the same day in 18 languages and 33 dialects and these are relayed by all AIR stations, including local radio stations, in their respective regional languages,” Rathore said.

Mann Ki Baat has also been visually adapted for telecast on Doordarshan channels.

“Mann Ki Baat has raised awareness for radio as a medium. In addition to the PM’s message reaching a wide range of people, radio is also gaining popularity across the country,” said Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer at Prasar Bharati, which runs AIR and Doordarshan.

So far, AIR has aired 33 episodes of the show which was launched in October 2014.

Mann Ki Baat primarily generates revenue from government advertisements and charges an ad rate of Rs2 lakh per 10 seconds of commercial airtime during the PM’s radio address.