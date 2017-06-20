Indian agencies win seven awards at Cannes Lions 2017

None of the nine Indian shortlists won in the Print and Publishing category. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Indian agencies put up a good show on the third day of the ongoing annual advertising festival Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday. The agencies got a total of seven Lions, which included two Lions in outdoor and three in public relation (PR) category and one Lion each in the Glass and Promo & Activation category. None of the nine Indian shortlists won in the Print and Publishing category.

Ogilvy and Mather Mumbai won a Gold Lion for Heathy Hands Chalk Sticks campaign created for fast-moving consumer goods firm ITC Ltd soap brand Savlon. In order to promote hand-washing habits in schools located in rural parts of India, Savlon along with Ogilvy created a low-cost innovative chalks infusing cleansers (soap) into them. These sticks can be used to write on slates like normal chalk. After finishing the classes, children wash their hands with water before eating, and the chalk on their hands works like soap.

McCann Worldgroup India bagged a Silver Lion for the World for a campaign created for Mumbai-based NGO Animal Care and Adoptions. The campaign encourages people to adopt animals.

Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Mumbai has won a Gold Lion in the Glass category for its campaign Give Her Five, created for the Ammada Trust. The crowd funding campaign started across social media platforms aimed at providing rural women a pack of Saafins—a reusable, 12-hour menstrual protection pad priced at Rs150. Through digital videos, social media posts on Facebook and micro-blogging platform Twitter, Bollywood celebrities urged people to log on to ‘Giveher5’ website to donate a minimum Rs150 which will ensure a year’s supply of Saafkins to a young girl.

In the Promo and Activation category, Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai is the sole winner bagging a Bronze Lion for Heathy Hands Chalk Sticks created for Savlon.

Ogilvy also won a Gold and Bronze Lion for the Savlon campaign in the public relation category. In the same category, BBDO India has bagged a Silver Lion for Release the Pressure campaign, which has been created to highlight the issue of examination stress among teenagers which often leads to depression and suicidal tendencies. The digital film was created for Mirinda, the fizzy orange drink from PepsiCo India.

There were a total of nine shortlists from India in the Print and Publishing category, 10 in Promo and Activation, 13 entries in outdoor, seven in PR and two in Glass category.