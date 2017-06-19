Madison World launches experiential marketing unit Turnt

Madison OOH is part of Madison World and operates several brands including MOMS, platinum outdoor, rural specialist—Anugrah Madison, Out-Sel and Entrust. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Madison World, India’s largest independent media company, on Monday launched Turnt, an experiential marketing unit. Turnt will be part of Madison’s out-of-home (OOH) group and will focus on events, activations, exhibitions and field marketing.

Sunny Vohra, a GroupM veteran who joined Madison seven months ago, will head the unit, which will work out of Madison’s offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Turnt’s employees have previously worked with consumer durable firms, e-commerce platforms, public relations enterprises and outdoor agencies.

The new unit currently works with clients, including Chinese handset maker Vivo, Japanese car maker Nissan, packaged consumer goods firms Britannia and Marico, sports brand Reebok, bathroom solutions provider Parryware Roca and consumer electronics companies LG and Philips and Asian Paints.

Vikram Sakhuja, group chief executive, Madison Media and OOH said in a company statement, “I’m excited about Madison Turnt, our new age experience company which combines physical with digital, data and social. Sunny Vohra who leads Turnt is a transformational marketer and in a short time has built some exciting experiences for brands.”

Vohra, senior vice-president, Madison OOH, said, “At Madison, we wish to provide an integrated 360 degree marketing solutions to our clients. Turnt will leverage technology and data to smartly create and curate brand experiences which may start from on-ground but will be amplified on digital to further create a strong consumer connect.”

Madison OOH is part of Madison World and operates several brands including MOMS, platinum outdoor, rural specialist - Anugrah Madison, Out-Sel and Entrust. Its clients include Tata Motors, Raymond, McDonalds, Bharatiya Janata Party, Samsung, Asian Paints, Toyota, Oppo, Aircel and Idea.