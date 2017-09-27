Priyanka Chopra among top 10 highest paid female TV actors: Forbes

File photo. The annual Forbes list of top 10 highest paid female TV actors, where Chopra features on the eighth slot, is led by Sofia Vergara. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: Indian star Priyanka Chopra has made it to Forbes’ annual top 10 highest paid female TV actors list that has Sofia Vergara on the No.1 spot.

Chopra, already an established star in Bollywood, made her acting debut in the West with TV show Quantico. She cemented her position as one of the rising stars in Hollywood by playing the antagonist in the movie reboot of Baywatch.

With her earning of $10 million, she is on the eighth position on the list, nudging House of Cards star Robin Wright ($9 million) to the ninth spot. Vergara, best known for her portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, has topped the list for the sixth year in a row with an impressive earning of $41.5 million.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was second on the list by earning $26 million. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo tied with The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling for the third spot on the list with both making $13 million.

Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million) of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit features on the fifth spot while Vergara’s Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen, was placed sixth with her earning of $12 million dollars. Scandal star Kerry Washington sits at seventh with $11 million. Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million) is on No. 10.