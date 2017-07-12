Censor seeks to mute ‘cow’, ‘Gujarat’, ‘Hindutva’ in Amartya Sen documentary

New Delhi: The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked words such as ‘Gujarat’, ‘Cow’, ‘Hindutva’ be muted in the documentary The Argumentative Indian based on Noble laureate Amartya Sen, says a PTI report.

The report cites the documentary’s director Ghosh, expressing disappointment over CBFC’s decision to take out words from the documentary, structured as a free flowing conversation between Sen and economist Kaushik Basu. “After sitting for three hours at the Censor Board office in Kolkata, during which my documentary was screened and the members scrutinised every single shot, I was verbally told last night to mute four words ‘Gujarat’, ‘Cow’, ‘Hindutva view of India’ and ‘Hindu India’ for getting U/A certificate,”Ghosh was quoted as saying.

The Argumentative Indian, was shot in two parts in 2002 and 2017, and the word ‘Gujarat’ comes up in a lecture Sen delivered at Cornell University: “...Why democracy works so well is that the government is not free to have its own stupidities, and in case of Gujarat its own criminalities, without the Opposition being howled down and booted out....”, says a report in The Telegraph.

The documentary was initially screened in London at the London Indian Film Festival. The film offers an insight into the mind of Sen and explores Sen’s formative years in Rabindranath Tagore’s ashram, Shantiniketan and his academic career in the US and UK. It also has a cameo from former PM and economist Manmohan Singh.