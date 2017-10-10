Madison wins Rs 100 crore media business of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s consumer goods brand

Sri Sri Tattva, a packaged goods brand from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, directly competes with yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda.

New Delhi: Madison Media, India’s largest independent media agency, on Tuesday said it has won the media and planning mandate of Sri Sri Tattva, a packaged goods brand from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The account, estimated at Rs 100 crore, will be handled out of the agency’s Bengaluru’s office. Madison will be responsible for the brand advertising across mass media channels including print, television, radio, cinema and outdoor. Sri Sri Tattva (earlier called Sri Sri Ayurveda) makes health and wellness products based on ayurveda. Its key products include health drink Ojasvita, herbal toothpaste Sudanta, cookies, cow’s ghee, honey and a range of certified organic products and ready-to-eat snacks.

While the brand’s print ads featuring its entire product range were rolled out in September, its first television commercial featuring ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu promoting health drink Ojasvita will go on air in November. The agency is working on the outdoor media plan.

“We are looking forward to building Sri Sri Tattva brand further in the Indian market. Consumers in India have embraced Ayurveda and we want to tap this growing segment. Instead of just health, we will be focusing on promoting the overall wellness. Our communication strategy will be to focus on consumers instead of talking about competition,” said Dinesh Rathod, chief operating officer, Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison Media.

“I am sure our common values and passion to excel will create great synergy between Sri Sri Tattva and Madison Media and yield excellent results in spreading good health and wellness across the country,” said Tej Katpitia, chief executive, Sri Sri Tattva. Sri Sri Tattva directly competes with yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda, which spends Rs 400-500 crore promoting its products in media. Patanjali’s media buying is handled by Vermillion Communication and Combined Advertising.

Apart from being a heavy advertiser on television, Patanjali, which had co-presenting rights for the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016, is sponsoring season two of Pro Wrestling League, besides television serials such as P.O.W.—Bandi Yuddh Ke on Star Plus and Waaris on &TV, and dance show Super Dancer on Sony.

Madison Media, with a gross billing of about Rs 3,000 crore, handles media and planning for clients including Titan, Asian Paints, cab hailing app Uber, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snapdeal, quick service restaurant chains McDonald’s and Domino’s, textile manufacturer Raymond, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Piramal Healthcare, Indian Oil, Café Coffee Day and many others.