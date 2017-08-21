Ten Bollywood films this year set in small towns

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz that releases this week is set in a small Uttar Pradesh town. Like the action thriller, Bollywood has centered many narratives in the first half of the year in small town-India, a trend that Hindi films have taken to like no other in recent times. Here are ten other examples.

Jolly LLB 2: Director Subhash Kapoor’s black comedy narrates the exploits of a small-time lawyer in Lucknow. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs117 crore in box office collections.

Running Shaadi: Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu’s romantic comedy was set in Amritsar and netted Rs98 lakh at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy was set in Jhansi and Kota. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer made Rs116.68 crore at the box office.

Anaarkali of Aarah: Debutant director Avinash Das’ film told the story of a small-time folk dancer in, as the title suggests, Bihar’s Aarah town. The Swara Bhaskar-starrer earned Rs89 lakh at the box office.

Mukti Bhawan: A son faced with his father’s bizarre demand to go and die in the holy city of Varanasi formed the plot of director Shubhashish Bhutiani’s film. Starring Adil Hussain and Lalit Behl in lead roles, it made Rs47 lakh in box office collections.

Behen Hogi Teri: The Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan comedy was set in Lucknow. It made Rs1.99 crore at the box office.

A Death in the Gunj: Konkona Sensharma’s directorial debut was a period drama set in the small Jharkhand town of McCluskieganj. Featuring an ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Om Puri, Tanuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Ranvir Shorey, it made Rs96 lakh in box office collections.

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Director Alankrita Shrivastava’s controversial film focused on the lives of four women at different junctures of life in Bhopal. The film that made it to theatres after a fierce battle with the censor board netted Rs19.17 crore at the box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar’s satirical comedy in support of sanitation awareness is supposed to be based in two villages near Mathura. At last count, the film had crossed the Rs100 crore mark at the box office.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic comedy, as the name suggests, is set in the small town of Bareilly. The film that released last Friday had made Rs11 crore at last count.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.