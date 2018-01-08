‘Padmavati’ release date causes chaos for upcoming Bollywood films

Late in November, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, co-producer of ‘Padmavati’, voluntarily deferred the December release of the film as protests on its historical accuracy continued across the country.

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period saga Padmavati has clearly dealt with more than its share of controversy. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, which is on the brink of announcing a final release date has sent the film and trade industry into a flurry.

The first date floating around now is the Republic Day weekend. While trade experts had ruled out that possibility until last week given that both Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyyary were scheduled for release then, the speculation has become stronger lately. Viacom18 refused to comment on the story.

“The point is whether the producers will be adequately prepared to meet the 25th release date because the India release will be accompanied by an overseas release,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. Out of the 5,500-odd workable screens in the country, Johar said Padman would have already blocked at least 1,500. This means Padmavati, which would have ideally got about 3,000-4,000 screens, will now get around 2,500 at the most.

Further, convincing individual state governments that have declared a ban on the film is an issue. Five states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—have banned the film for now and Johar said they are all critical markets. To be sure, despite a clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a state is authorized to disallow the screening of a particular film. In the past, for instance, Aamir Khan’s Fanaa (2006) was banned in Gujarat after the actor took a stand on the Narmada Bachao Andolan issue.

Meanwhile, the Rajput Karni Sena has stuck to its demand for a complete ban on the film that it believes distorts historical facts and hurts the community’s sentiments. It has rejected the compromise that the censor board and the makers of Padmavati makers have arrived at, including a change in the title to Padmavat before agreeing to a U/A certificate. Other modifications include two disclaimers, one in the beginning and the other after the interval, a first for an Indian film, changes in the Ghoomar song featuring Padukone and removal of misleading references to historical places.

“This is the first time that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has been made to work under so much pressure and hire independent panelists besides its 200 members to view a film,” said a CBFC member, on the condition of anonymity. “Fringe elements should not disrupt the shows now, at least without watching the film.”

The person added that the Padmavati team is unlikely to wait much longer for theatrical release after the changes are incorporated. Meanwhile, Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, said that the year’s busy film schedule starts this weekend. While the 12th weekend is booked by Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi, the Republic Day weekend has been anticipated for weeks. Besides, the Padmavati team itself would want some time to market the film in a positive light and put out non-controversial communication.

“A big film like Padman would need a two to three-week window at the box office. So it would probably make sense to release Padmavati by 9 February,” Mohan said.