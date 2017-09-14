Government policy programmes among top 10 advertisers on TV: BARC report

In 35 weeks since 1 January, the government was among the top 10 advertisers in 13 weeks, according to BARC. Photo: AP

Make in India, Digital India, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, all government programmes, do not figure in the BrandZ -Top 50 Most Valuable Indian Brands released by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown on Tuesday, but they could.

That’s because, in 2017, some of these programmes are among the top 10 advertisers (by volume) on TV across India, according to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

In 35 weeks since 1 January, the government was among the top 10 advertisers in 13 weeks, according to BARC.

Specifically, Make in India, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Andolan (ministry of health and family welfare; this is a campaign focused on saving and educating the girl child); and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (ministry of drinking water and sanitation; the Clean India campaign) were among the top advertised brands.

Sometimes, “you need a mission” with a catchy punch line to move a nation, explains David Roth, chief executive officer (CEO) of The Store at WPP who leads the BrandZ ranking.

“These programmes are quoted everywhere, recognized everywhere now,” said Preeti Reddy, chief executive officer of Kantar Insights, South Asia, part of the WPP group. “The government is a great communicator.”

But according to Roth, India could do better on the external front.

“Country-based brand building is also really important, but outside, India does lag behind in reality and that needs to be addressed with government policies on ground,” Roth said. “The time is now.”

“Raising India’s soft power today requires improving its ranking in the three categories of attributes that drive the soft power core,” the BrandZ report said. “India’s ranks in these categories are: Citizenship No. 52; Quality of Life, 30; and Entrepreneurship, No. 28. In each instance, India lags in certain underlying attributes.”