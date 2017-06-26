Ten Bollywood films that brought real-life brothers together

New Delhi: Director Kabir Khan’s war drama Tubelight, which opened to Rs21.15 crore last Friday, is the tale of two brothers set during the Sino-Indian conflict of 1962. The film, in which the protagonists are played by siblings Salman and Sohail Khan, is definitely not the first time Bollywood has brought real-life brothers together professionally. Here’s a list of 10 other instances.

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958): The classic comedy brought brothers Kishore, Ashok and Anoop Kumar together along with Madhubala. The film directed by Satyen Bose made Rs1.5 crore at the box office and spawned another comedy titled Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi (1974).

Guide (1965) :The Dev Anand-starrer was directed by brother Vijay Anand. The romantic drama also featuring Waheeda Rehman made Rs3.5 crore at the box office and also had an American version directed by Tad Danielewski.

Nagin (1976): Director Rajkumar Kohli’s fantasy horror thriller brought brothers Feroz and Sanjay Khan together in pivotal roles. The revenge drama made Rs4 crore at the box office.

Mr. India (1987):Among scores of others, brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor collaborated on the blockbuster superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur. The movie co-starred Sridevi along with Anil and made Rs6 crore in box office collections.

Hatya (1988):The Govinda-starrer based on Malayalam film Poovinu Puthiya Poothennal was directed by brother Kirti Kumar. The thriller had earned Rs3 crore in box office collections.

Yaraana (1995): Actor Anil Dhawan played a supporting role in the film directed by brother David Dhawan. The Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor-starrer earned Rs5 crore in box office collections.

Dillagi (1999): Real-life brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol played siblings in the romantic drama that Sunny also made his directorial debut with. The film earned Rs10 crore at the box office.

Mela (2000): Aamir Khan came together with real-life brother Faisal in director Dharmesh Darshan’s action drama. The film co-starring Twinkle Khanna made Rs15 crore in box office collections.

Main Tera Hero (2014): Brothers Anupam and Raju Kher played supporting roles in director David Dhawan’s romantic action comedy. The Varun Dhawan-starrer made Rs50 crore at the box office.

Dishoom (2016): Varun Dhawan played the lead in the action comedy directed by brother Rohit Dhawan. The film that also featured John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles made Rs70 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama, Box Office India and IBOS Network.