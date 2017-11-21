NDTV group CEO Narayan Rao passes away

K. V. L. Narayan Rao joined the organization in January 1995 to look after human resources, administration and operations of NDTV and later joined the company board as executive director in 1998. Photo: HT

New Delhi: K. V. L. Narayan Rao, group chief executive officer and executive vice chairperson at New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer, said a company statement. He was 63.

Rao, who played a fundamental role in the growth of NDTV, which runs a clutch of news and lifestyle channels, was associated with the company for close to 22 years. He joined the organization in January 1995 to look after human resources, administration and operations of NDTV and later joined the company board as executive director in 1998.

“Narayan was our friend for over 30 years and we loved him like a brother. We learnt so much from Narayan -- and admired how he created a compassionate environment at NDTV and, in fact, everywhere he went, with everyone he met,” said NDTV promoters, Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, in a statement uploaded on the company’s official website.

Born in Hyderabad, Rao started his career as a journalist with the English daily the Indian Express. He also served in the Indian Revenue Service for 15 years till 1994, following which he joined NDTV.