Zenith retains Nestle Rs600-crore media mandate

New Delhi: Nestle India Ltd, the local unit of the Swiss packaged consumer goods company, has retained Publicis Groupe owned media agency Zenith India as its agency of record (AoR). The company asked multiple media agencies in November this year to pitch for its media account, estimated to be worth Rs600 crore.

Zenith, which won Nestle’s media business and became its AoR in 2005, has been handling the company’s media duties across business segments. Nestle has also consolidated its nutrition business’s digital marketing duties with Zenith and Publicis’ digital agency DigitasLBi.

“Nestle is Zenith’s flagship account and we have had this relationship for more than a decade. We are delighted that the client has once again handpicked us and it is a clear endorsement of Zenith’s competency and ability to deliver,” said Tanmay Mohanty, group chief executive, Zenith India.

Nestle India spent Rs567.02 crore on advertising and sales promotion in the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016, according to the latest available annual figures.

Its expenditure on this count was Rs525 crore the year before. Currently, McCann Worldgroup India and Publicis India handle the creative work on multiple brands from the company, including Nescafe, ready-to-cook noodles and ketchup brand Maggi as well as milk powder Everyday. With its presence across the country and eight manufacturing facilities, Nestle offers a variety of products across categories. It sells several chocolate brands, including Kitkat, Munch, Milkybar and Bar One. Its milk products and nutrition category offers Everyday and A+ Greek yoghurt.

Zenith is part of Publicis Media, one of four solution hubs within Publicis Groupe. It has 5,000 people with presence across 95 markets. The agency provides an array of services including communications and media planning, content, performance marketing, value optimisation and data as well as analytics.

In India, Zenith’s key clients include biscuit and confectionery firm Parle Products, mobile handset manufacturer Micromax, automaker Toyota, ZTE Mobile, Honeywell Air Purifiers, Swedish retailer H&M, Singapore Tourism Board, Fox Networks, and Singapore Airlines, among others.