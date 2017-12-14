Neeraj Vora, actor, writer and director, dies at 54

Neeraj Vora had been staying at producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s house since October 2016 after slipping into coma due to a heart-attack followed by a brain stroke. Photo: Bollywood Hungama/Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, writer and director, Neeraj Vora, known for films such as “Satya”, “Phir Hera Pheri” and “Daud”, on Thursday passed away after being in coma for over a year. He was 54.

Vora died in a hospital early Thursday morning, confirmed sources close to the actor. His demise was also confirmed by actor Paresh Rawal, who worked with him on many films including “Hera Pheri” and “Phir Hera Pheri”.

Vora had been staying at producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s house since October 2016 after slipping into coma due to a heart-attack followed by a brain stroke.

Nadiadwala had brought him to his home and converted a room into a make-shift Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Yesterday night, when his health deteriorated, Vora was taken to the hospital where he passed away. He will be cremated this afternoon at 3pm.

As a writer, Vora began working in late 80’s on TV shows, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Circus”, while his first professional acting assignment was filmmaker Ketan Mehta’s “Holi”, which also starred Aamir Khan and was shot as a part of a student project.

He went on to star in films like “Rangeela”, for which he also wrote the dialogues, “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman”, “Akele Hum Akele Tum”, “Daud”, “Virasat”, “Mann” and “Company”. His last film as an actor was Anil Kapoor-starrer “Welcome Back” in 2015.

Vora also wrote the first part of the “Hera Pheri” series (2000), “Golmaal” (2006) and “Daud” (1997).

His directing credits included films such as “Khiladi 420” and “Phir Hera Pheri”. Before slipping into coma, Vora was working on the third instalment of the “Hera Pheri” franchise.