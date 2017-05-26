HC to Times Now, Republic TV: Don’t broadcast proceedings in copyright case

Delhi high court Justice Manmohan clarified that the restriction would not operate against third parties. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday restrained the Times Group and Republic TV from quoting/broadcasting the details of proceedings against each other in an ongoing case of theft and copyright infringement against the latter.

Justice Manmohan clarified that the restriction would not operate against third parties. He added that the two channels could continue to report on any judicial order/judgment in the case.

The court was hearing a case by Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL) alleging theft and copyright infringement by journalist Arnab Goswami and his recently launched news channel Republic TV through use of certain tapes which it alleged were prepared during his former employment at Times Now.

Goswami was president and editor-in-chief of news channels Times Now and ET Now until he quit the company on 1 November. BCCL operates the Times Now and ET Now channels and is the publisher of The Times of India and The Economic Times newspapers.

According to Times Now, procurement and use of information without its knowledge and consent amounted to breach of terms of the employment contract of Goswami.

The case will be heard next on 31 August.

HT Media Ltd, the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times, competes with Times Group publications in some markets.