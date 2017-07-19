Music is the most downloaded type of digital content in India: Survey

Mumbai: Music is the most downloaded type of digital content in the country, according to a new report by Limelight Networks. Titled State of Digital Downloads 2017, the study conducted across seven countries reveals Indians download music more often than they download new applications. The report, released on 18 July, found that only about 4% of Indian respondents still prefer to rent or purchase DVDs of movies and TV shows, and only about 23% prefer hard copies of books or traditional print media.

In comparison, almost 90% prefer to stream or download TV shows and movies, while 62% of respondents prefer to download books, newspapers, and magazines. When it comes to music, 68% of respondents said they prefer to download music over streaming or purchasing a CD. Limelight Networks surveyed 500 people each in France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the US, and the UK, age 18 or older, to determine their habits and opinions about downloading content.

More From Livemint »

Key findings of the report include:

Consumers are turning to mobile applications to access information. Respondents reported downloading content to smartphones more often than PCs, tablets, or other devices. In addition, more than 50% of Indians reported they download more applications and upgrades to apps than they did a year ago. This demonstrates a clear shift in their information consumption patterns.

Consumers expect seamless downloads. About 42% of Indian respondents cited disrupted downloading as their top frustration. Starting all over again after beginning a download was cited as the most significant problem for Indian consumers of digital content.

Consumers want to download for free. When it comes to accessing digital media, about 67% of Indian consumers will only download an application if it’s free, and about 63% of consumers will only download music if it’s free. However, when it comes to movies and TV shows, consumers in India are more amenable to paying for content, with about 35% noting that they will pay for quality content if they can’t download it for free.

The Internet of Things (IoT) hasn’t gained widespread adoption. Only about 16% of Indian consumers have an internet-connected digital assistant, and only about 18% have a smart thermostat. A meagre 25% plan to purchase a device such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant in the next 1-2 years, while about 43% of respondents claimed they have no intention to purchase something like the Nest Thermostat.