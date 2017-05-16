3 years of Modi govt: Doordarshan lines up shows for 2 months

Doordarshan director general Supriya Sahu says it has dedicated three days in a week to mark the government’s third anniversary. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned broadcaster Doordarshan is all set to introduce a two-month-long programming blitz ranging from debates (on government schemes) to short films, marking three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. The government completes three years in office on 26 May.

The broadcaster has allotted a specific time band of one hour (from 4:30pm to 5:30pm) to air programmes, popularizing various Central government schemes and success stories. These programmes will be aired on all 23 channels of Doordarshan.

“The special line-up will continue for a period of two months. We have already started airing some of the programmes and dedicated three days in a week to mark government’s third anniversary,” said Supriya Sahu, director general at Doordarshan.

The broadcaster has also created a separate section on its website and a dedicated YouTube channel for government schemes’ beneficiaries to upload their videos.

Similarly, All India Radio (AIR) has also lined up a series of programmes, including musicals, documentaries and discussions, highlighting the achievements of the government. These will be aired on 415 AIR stations across the country. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati runs both Doordarshan and All India Radio.

“Both the verticals are preparing special programmes to engage audiences in the celebration of central government’s anniversary. There will be special discussions on the achievements of the government,” said a Prasar Bharati official, who didn’t want to be named.

Currently, Doordarshan is in the middle of a revamp to revive its viewership and finances. The broadcaster is looking to launch new channels in children, youth and music genres and re-introduce some of its old shows from the 1980s on DD National. Starting 27 May, the iconic show Malgudi Days, based on the works of R.K. Narayan, will be aired on the channel.

For the year 2016-17, Doordarshan recorded a net revenue of Rs827.51 crore, surpassing its annual target of Rs800 crore. The broadcaster reported a net revenue of Rs755 crore in 2015-16.

In 2017-18, Doordarshan is expecting to generate Rs100 crore from prime-time programming slot auction that concluded in December 2016.