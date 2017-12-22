‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ potential Bollywood blockbuster to watch this week

A still featuring actor Salman Khan from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

New Delhi: A bunch of regional films battle a potential Bollywood blockbuster in theatres this week.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is an engaging action film that has its emotions and patriotic sense in the right place, says Firstpost. Getting back together with Khan after their successful film Sultan, Zafar takes the plunge to concoct a rewarding blockbuster that treats its star as importantly as its script. Go watch it if you’re a fan of large-scale action entertainers, with probably just the right amount of logic. Khan has well and truly arrived (again) with a potential blockbuster that has enough to keep you pinned.

Though the film should ideally have been a portrait of global politics and how religious extremism is sacrificing humanity, all forces are at work to showcase Khan’s swagger, brute strength and espionage tactics, says Gulf News. So unless you are a Khan fan, you may find it tedious. But what pulls you up from joylessness are the spectacular action sequences and the nuggets of humour that are inserted during the tense moments. Watch this if you are in the mood to see a stoic, stone-faced swashbuckling superhero and some supremely well-executed action sequences. Don’t go looking for soul, though.

In the south, Telugu romantic comedy MCA- Middle Class Abbai, starring Nani and Sai Pallavi and directed by Venu Sriram, banks heavily on the charming lead performances, as the writing is unambitious and mostly filled with clichés, says The Indian Express. The refreshing chemistry between the two keeps the audience entertained for the better part of the first half. It is also the most interesting stretch in the film.

Kannada romantic actioner Anjaniputra, starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Harsha A., is a deeply formulaic hero-worshipping drama that begins to get on the nerves after a certain point, says The Indian Express. The film has no trace of a screenplay as it looks like a bunch of songs and fight scenes woven around a handful of stock characters. Neither Harsha’s experience in delivering engaging commercial films or Puneeth’s onscreen presence can save Anjaniputra from its own basic sins.

Malayalam action comedy Masterpiece, starring Mammootty and directed by Ajay Vasudev starts off as a campus caper, aspires to be an investigative thriller and wraps up baffling the viewers as to why our standards of cinema viewing are underestimated these days, says The Times Of India. A festival release, Masterpiece is hardly a film that can wear such a name with integrity. An interfusion of predictable story patterns, unconvincing ideas and half-baked characters, it hardly does justice to the star cast it boasts of.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include multi-lingual film Amazon Obhijaan, Tamil action thriller Velaikkaran, Tamil comedy Sakka Podu Podu Raja, Telugu romantic action thriller Hello, Malayalam movies Vimaanam, Aadu 2 and Aana Alaralodalaral and Marathi films Deva Ek Atrangee and Gachchi.