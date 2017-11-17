‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Justice League’ highlights of the week

Vidya Balan in a still from ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

New Delhi: A bunch of new releases vie for attention in movie theatres this week.

Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu, directed by Suresh Triveni, is not a perfect film, but it is definitely well worth viewing as much for the quality of the acting as for its technical finesse, says NDTV Movies. It is in making the abrupt tonal transition from the lighthearted to the somewhat melodramatic that Tumhari Sulu misses a few tricks, but director Triveni does have a way with the scenes that truly matter.

The film feels repetitive and stretched, making you impatient, says The Indian Express. And too often, it feels like two films rubbing against each other—a light-hearted comedy about a woman finding a voice, and a heavy family drama. But the film makes up for these niggles by creating a leading lady who is cracklingly alive, dealing with difficulties, and finding a way around them. Sulu is a win.

For Hollywood fans, American superhero film Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa, comes to India this week. In superhero movies, sheer lively deliver-the-goods competence can be a quality you’re grateful for—or one that seems awesomely innocuous, says Variety magazine. In Justice League, it’s a little of both. The film is the definition of an adequate high-spirited studio lark: no more, no less. If fans get excited about it, that may mostly be because they’re excited about getting excited. Yet the movie is no cheat. It’s a tasty franchise delivery system that kicks a certain series back into gear.

The New York Times calls it looser, goosier and certainly more watchable than the last instalment. The bar could scarcely have been lower given that the previous movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was such an interminable slog. The superhero and villain dynamic is much the same (slayers going to slay, etc.), but there are a few fresh faces now and Wonder Woman has more to do than play backup. The story is a confusion of noise, visual clutter and murderous digital gnats, but every so often a glimmer of life flickers through.

In the south, Tamil action thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, directed by Vinoth and starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh, works to a great extent because of the painstaking research undertaken to make the police procedure seem authentic, says indiaglitz.com. The time period of the narrative is extremely well-detailed. Hard hitting and powerful dialogues are timely and effective, as is Karthi in the lead role.

Telugu film London Babulu, starring Swathi Reddy and Rakshith Gowda and directed by Chinnikrishna, is a one-time watch, says apherald.com. Despite trying to be a faithful remake of Aandavan Kattalai, this film works only in parts, thanks to Sathya’s comedy and the performances of the supporting cast, including Ali, Dhanraj and Sathya Krishna.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi films Panchlait and Aksar 2; Telugu films Prematho Mee Karthik and Snehamera Jeevitham; Kannada drama Kempirve; Malayalam movies Punyalan Private Limited, Paathi and Chakkara Maavin Kombathu; Marathi film Hampi; and Gujarati romantic film Love Ni Bhavai.