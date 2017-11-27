Ten films inspired by Agatha Christie’s work

A still Kenneth Branaugh’s mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express.

New Delhi: Kenneth Branaugh’s mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express, which opened in India last Friday, is based on a 1934 Agatha Christie novel by the same name. Here are 10 other films inspired by the legendary author’s work.

Love from a Stranger (1937): The British drama was based on a short story called Philomel Cottage by Christie. It was directed by Rowland V. Lee and featured Ann Harding, Basil Rathbone and Binnie Hale in lead roles.

Murder, She Said (1961): The comic mystery film was based on the novel 4.50 from Paddington. It was directed by George Pollock and starred Margaret Rutherford as protagonist Miss Marple along with Arthur Kennedy and Muriel Pavlow.

Murder at the Gallop (1963): Based on the novel After the Funeral, the George Pollock-directed film replaced lead detective Hercule Poirot with another favourite, Miss Marple. Margaret Rutherford, Stringer Davis and Robert Morley feature in lead roles.

Murder Most Foul (1964): Loosely based on Christie’s novel Mrs. McGinty’s Dead, the George Pollok-directed film changed a lot of the original action and characters. It featured Margaret Rutherford, Bud Tingwell and Stringer Davis in lead roles.

The Alphabet Murders (1966): The British detective film based on novel The A.B.C. Murders starred Tony Randall as Hercule Poirot. It was directed by Frank Tashlin.

Death on the Nile (1978): The British mystery film directed by John Guillermin was based on the 1937 Christie novel of the same name. Peter Ustinov plays detective Hercule Poirot in the movie, which made about $14 million in domestic box office collections.

Evil Under the Sun (1982): The British mystery film was based on Christie’s novel of the same name. Directed by Guy Hamilton, it starred Peter Ustinov as lead detective Hercule Poirot and made $6 million in domestic box office collections.

Murder with Mirrors (1985): The Helen Hayes-starrer was based on Christie’s novel They Do It With Mirrors. The made-for-television film was directed by Dick Lowry and also featured Bette Davis, John Mills, Leo McKern, Dorothy Tutin and Tim Roth.

Thirteen at Dinner (1985): The British-American made-for-television mystery film was adapted from novel Lord Edgware Dies. It was directed by Lou Antonio and starred Peter Ustinov, Faye Dunaway, Jonathan Cecil, Diane Keen and Bill Nighy in lead roles.

Dead Man’s Folly (1986): The British-American made-for-television mystery film was based on Christie’s novel of the same name. It was directed by Clive Donner and featured Peter Ustinov in the lead role.