Doordarshan earns Rs6 crore revenue from IFFI

New Delhi: In a first, state-owned broadcaster Doordarshan earned Rs6 crore in advertising revenue during the nine-day annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that took place earlier in November.

The 48th IFFI started on 21 November and was organised by the National Film Development Corporation.

Doordarshan, which was the official broadcaster of the festival, earned Rs6 crore with a viewership of 40 million across television and digital platforms, two officials familiar with the development said, on the condition of anonymity.

“Both opening and closing ceremonies (of IFFI) were watched by more than 4 million people across platforms,” said the first person mentioned above.

This is the first time Doordarshan has monetized on IFFI. Until now, DD was only covering the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival. “DD has never covered IFFI at such a large scale. In fact, a lot went into the digital coverage as well. For the first time, it was in high definition and live simulcast on YouTube, Twitter via Periscope and Facebook Live,” said the second person.

The main sponsors of the festival included Life Insurance Corp. of India; Film Bandhu, Government of Uttar Pradesh (nodal agency to promote film production); silk certification agency Silkmark Organisation of India; and Indian Oil-owned brand Servo.

Doordarshan had planned a number of programmes to highlight the legacy of the festival and also aired some popular films like Karan Johar-directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and period drama Mughal-e-Azam.

During the festival, actor Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the Indian Film Personality of the Year by I&B minister Smriti Zubin Irani. While French movie 120 Beats per Minute bagged the Best Film award, Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award.

For the year ended 31 March, Doordarshan recorded a net revenue of Rs827.51 crore, surpassing its annual target of Rs800 crore. The broadcaster had earned Rs755 crore in 2015-16.