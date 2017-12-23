Coca Cola rolls out first campaign for caffeinated beverage Thums Up Charged

Thums Up Charged is part of the company’s strategy to make the home-grown cola drink a billion dollar beverage brand in the next two years.

New Delhi: Thums Up, the cola brand from Coca Cola India stable, has launched the first integrated campaign for Charge, a caffeinated drink and first-ever brand extension of the brand launched in November. Made by advertising agency Leo Burnett, the television spot is laced with the signature daredevilry associated with a Thums Up ad.

The two-minute-long spot features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the formula one racer participating in an international event. As he is about to set a world record of winning the race for the seventh time, a car crash on the track almost kills his dream. He chooses to not give up and eventually ends up winning the race.

“The new campaign ‘Take Charge’ for Thums Up Charged further builds on the brand’s unique expression of masculinity and belief that heroism is a choice for us to make and an opportunity for us to take. Any challenge that demands heroic action, the hero needs a charge to rise up to that occasion. Simply put, every hero needs a kick,” said a Coca Cola India spokesperson, in an emailed response.

‘Take Charge’ is a 360-degree campaign that will leverage mass media platforms, including television, print and outdoor. The campaign is also being promoted across social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Thums Up Charged is part of the company’s strategy to make the home-grown cola drink a billion dollar beverage brand in the next two years. It is available in seven different packs, including cans in 180ml, 200ml, 300ml, 330ml and PET bottles in 250ml, 400ml and 500ml.

Thums Up, originally introduced in 1977, was acquired by The Coca-Cola company in 1993. Since then it has been associated with macho actors such as Akshay Kumar and cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Sandeep Patil featuring in its campaigns.

Coca Cola ended its four-year-old association with Salman Khan in October last year bringing in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

Talking about the new ad, Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle, said the Charge television spot qualifies as a quintessential Thums Up campaign. “The creative is standard where the celebrity pulls off daredevil stunt after tasting the beverage. The new campaign does away with the baseline and adds Recharge to the label,” he said.

He further noted that while a Thums Up loyalist might like the campaign, it makes no effort in talking about the new product. “I didn’t get to know that this is new Thums Up Charged spot, largely because its exactly like the old Thums Up ad. The creative also does not highlight the new product or why it is different from the mother brand,” he added.