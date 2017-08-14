10 Bollywood films that got tax-free status

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s satirical comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which opened to Rs13.10 crore last Friday, has been granted tax exemption by the Uttar Pradesh government for now and looks to achieve the same in other states, thanks to its social message. Here’s a look at 10 other recent films that rode the tax exemption wave.

1. Hindi Medium (2017): Irrfan Khan’s comedy drama was declared tax-free for states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The Saket Chaudhary-directed film made Rs69.59 crore in lifetime box office collections.

2. Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017): The docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was granted tax exemption in Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and Chhattisgarh. It earned Rs50.89 crore at the box office.

3. Sarbjit (2016): The Omung Kumar-directed biographical drama was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. It managed Rs27.38 crore at the box office.

4. Dangal (2016): Aamir Khan’s blockbuster sports drama was made tax-free in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film made Rs387.38 crore in box office collections.

5. Nil Battey Sannata (2016): The Swara Bhaskar-starrer was granted tax exemption by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments. It earned Rs4.82 crore at the box office.

6. Neerja (2016): Sonam Kapoor’s much-acclaimed biopic was made tax-free in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Ram Madhvani-directed film made Rs75.61 crore in box office collections.

7. Airlift (2016): Akshay Kumar’s historical drama was exempted from tax in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It made Rs128.1 crore in overall domestic collections.

8. Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015): The biographical drama featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was granted tax exemption in Bihar and Uttarakhand. The film collected Rs12.53 crore at the box office.

9. Bajirao Mastani (2015): The Uttar Pradesh government had made Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical epic tax-free. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, netted Rs184.2 crore at the box office.

10. Mary Kom (2014): The Priyanka Chopra-starrer was made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra. It made Rs56.5 crore at the box office.

