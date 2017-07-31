Ten Bollywood films on political issues

New Delhi: Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar, which opened to Rs1.42 crore last Friday, is set during the 1975 Emergency period in India and revolves around the controversies then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and son Sanjay were riddled in. Here’s a look at 10 other Hindi films on political issues.

1. Leader (1964): The Dilip Kumar film told the story of a newspaper editor who exposes a political nexus. The Ram Mukherjee-directed movie earned Rs60 lakh in box office collections.

2. Garam Hawa (1973): The M.S. Sathyu-directed film deals with the plight of a North Indian Muslim immediately after Partition. The Balraj Sahni-starrer, also the actor’s last release, won the National Award for the best film on national integration.

3. Aandhi (1975): The political drama was said to be inspired by the strained relations between then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her husband. Directed by Gulzar, the film starring Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar was banned during the Emergency and made it to theatres only after the Janata Party came to power.

4. Kissa Kursi Ka (1977): The Amrit Nahata film was set during the Emergency and dealt with the politics of Indira Gandhi. The Shabana Azmi-starrer was banned by the government and its prints confiscated.

5. Inquilaab (1984): The Amitabh Bachchan film sees him play a pawn in the hands of skilled politicians. Co-starring Sridevi, it made Rs5 crore on release.

6. New Delhi Times (1986): The film starring Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore is one of the rare Hindi films to tackle the politics-media corruption nexus. The Romesh Sharma-directed film was denied distribution and television screening due to its controversial theme but went on to win three National Awards.

7. Main Azaad Hoon (1989): The Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi-starrer revolves around the concept of the typical unemployed youth or man of the masses who is a reflection of broader societal evils. It made Rs1.25 crore on release.

8. Hu Tu Tu (1999): The Gulzar film narrates the story of a young couple struggling with power-hungry parents and hoping to bring about social change in a corrupt political setup. Starring Suniel Shetty and Tabu, it made Rs5 crore at the box office.

9. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005): Director Sudhir Mishra’s film tells the story of three youngsters struggling with social and political changes during the 1975 Emergency. It earned Rs47 lakh in box office collections.

10. Rajneeti (2010): Prakash Jha’s political drama thriller drew parallels to the Mahabharata epic while being set in the contemporary political world. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, it earned Rs93 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites IBOS Network and Box Office India