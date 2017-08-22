Huffington Post India editor Sruthijith K.K. quits

Huffington Post is part of a crowded digital news market in India where independent news sites are vying for eyeballs.

New Delhi: News website Huffington Post’s India editor Sruthijith K.K. resigned from his post on Tuesday according to two people close to the development. He was part of the team that started the India edition of the popular website around two-and-a-half years ago.

“We are able to confirm that Sruthijith has stepped down as editor-in-chief of HuffPost India after nearly three years in the role. As of today, Rituparna Chatterjee will be interim editor-in-chief,” a spokesperson for Times Bridge, the Times Internet unit that looks after global alliances said.

Sruthijith did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

Huffington Post entered India in association with the Times of India Group, in December 2014.

Huffington Post is part of a crowded digital news market in India where independent news sites such as Scroll, The News Minute, The Quint, Quartz, Newslaundry ,The Wire and The Print are all vying for eyeballs.

In November last year, Times Internet, named former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly, chief executive at Times Bridge.

In June 2016, American news brand Vice Media Llc and The Times Group announced an “expansive partnership” that will see the global youth media brand launch digital, television, mobile and branded content in India .

HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint and the Hindustan Times, competes with the Times Group.