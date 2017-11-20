10 television actors who turned to movies

Shah Rukh Khan made his film debut in 1992 with romantic drama ‘Deewana’. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Television presenter and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma makes his second attempt at acting in films with historical period drama Firangi this week. Here’s a look at 10 other television actors who made it to films.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: Khan was seen in television series like Fauji, Circus and Dil Dariya in the late 1980s. He made his film debut in 1992 with romantic drama Deewana.

2. Irrfan: The critically acclaimed actor made an appearance in shows like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta and Shrikant on Doordarshan and Star Bestsellers on Star Plus. His first film role was in Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988).

3. Sushant Singh Rajput: Rajput started his career with Ekta Kapoor’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. He then made his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Poe Che! (2013), a take on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of my Life.

4. Vidya Balan: Balan’s first acting role was in the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch. Much later, she made her Hindi film debut with Pradeep Sarkar’s period romantic drama Parineeta (2005).

5. R. Madhavan: The Hindi and Tamil film actor was seen in Zee’s Banegi Apni Baat and Ghar Jamai, besides Sony’s Saaya and Doordarshan’s Sea Hawks. He first made a movie appearance in Sudhir Mishra’s thriller Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi (1996) before making it big with Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey (2000).

6. Rajeev Khandelwal: Khandelwal was part of many successful television shows in the mid-2000s, including Kahiin To Hoga (2003-2005), Time Bomb 9/11 (2005) and Left Right Left (2007). He made his film debut with Raj Kumar Gupta’s critically acclaimed psychological thriller Aamir (2008).

7. Aamna Sharif: Khandelwal’s co-star in Kahiin To Hoga, Sharif was also seen in Sony’s Hongey Judaa Na Hum (2012). She has made appearances in movies like Aloo Chat (2009) and Ek Villain (2014).

8. Karan Singh Grover: The television actor and model was known for successful shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has appeared in films like Alone and Hate Story 3.

9. Prachi Desai: Protagonist in popular television drama Kasamh Se, Desai made her film debut with Rock On!! (2008) opposite Farhan Akhtar and has also been seen in hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and Bol Bachchan (2012).

10. Yami Gautam: Gautam has appeared in television shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Raajkumar Aaryyan and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. Apart from regional films, she has been part of Bollywood movies like Vicky Donor (2012), Badlapur (2015) and Kaabil (2017).