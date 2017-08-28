Ten Bollywood takes on godmen

In this file photo Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, arrives for a press conference ahead of the release of his film ‘MSG, The Warrior Lion Heart,’ in New Delhi. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Tension prevails in Haryana, following violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case last Friday and as the court is set to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday. While debates on India’s obsession with Godmen reignite, here is a list of 10 Bollywood films on godmen.

1. Global Baba (2016): Abhimanyu Singh plays a religious leader in the film aimed at exposing India’s blind devotion to godmen. It made Rs6 lakh in box office collections.

2. Chal Guru Ho Jaa Shuru (2015): The Manoj Sharma-directed film was a satire on the new-age religious gurus who thrive on the ignorance of the masses. It featured Sanjay Mishra and Hemant Pandey in lead roles. The film, however, made less than Rs1 lakh in box office collections.

3. PK (2014): Saurabh Shukla plays a conniving Hindu guru in Rajkumar Hirani’s satirical comedy. The Aamir Khan blockbuster made Rs340.8 crore at the box office.

4. Singham Returns (2014): Amol Gupte played a powerful religious leader hand-in-glove with corrupt politicians in the Rohit Shetty-directed actioner. The Ajay Devgn film made Rs140.62 crore at the box office.

5. Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi (2014): The Ekta Kapoor-produced film is a satirical take on religious leaders with actor Brijendra Kala playing a crucial role. It made Rs2.15 crore at the box office.

6. OMG- Oh My God! (2012): Actors Mithun Chakraborty and Govind Namdeo oppose middle-class atheist Paresh Rawal in director Umesh Shukla’s comedy. The film made Rs81.46 crore in box office collections.

7. Buddha Mar Gaya (2007): The Rahul Rawail-directed sex comedy featured Om Puri as a self-serving religious guru. Co-starring Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal, it made Rs2 crore at the box office.

8. Saawan…The Love Season (2006): Salman Khan can predict the future and communicate with god in this Saawan Kumar Tak-directed movie. It made Rs3 crore in box office collections.

9. Zulm Ki Hukumat (1992): Paresh Rawal plays an underworld don masquerading as a godfather in the film, starring Dharmendra and Govinda. The film made Rs1.5 crore in box office collections.

10. Jaadugar (1989): Amrish Puri played a deceitful soothsayer in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. The film made Rs1.8 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama, Box Office India and IBOS Network