Ten superhero films to watch out for

‘Justice League’ is scheduled for release on 17 November.

New Delhi: Marvel’s superhero film Thor: Ragnarok, which released in India last Friday, is only the first of many superhero tales that await audiences in the coming months. Here are 10 of them.

1. Justice League: Director Zack Snyder brings Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, among many others, as part of the ensemble cast for the film that narrates the tale of saving the planet from the threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. The film is scheduled for release on 17 November.

2. Black Panther: The comic character that first made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016) gets his own movie. Chadwick Boseman plays the title role, while Ryan Coogler directs the film scheduled to hit screens on 16 February 2018.

3. The New Mutants: The 11th instalment in the X-Men film series will see Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga play a group of young mutants held in a secret facility fight to save themselves. The Josh Boone-directed film will arrive in theatres on 13 April 2018.

4. Avengers: Infinity War: Joe and Anthony Russo direct what Marvel calls “a culmination event” and stars nearly every single character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first of the two-part series releases on 4 May 2018.

5. Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the Marvel superhero in the 12th instalment of the X-Men film series to be directed by David Leitch. It is scheduled for release on 1 June 2018.

6. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Peyton Reed directs the Marvel film, a sequel to Ant-Man which came in 2015 and the 20th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer star in the movie scheduled for release on 6 July 2018.

7. Venom: The first film in Sony Pictures’s Marvel Universe is supposed to be a spin-off on the Spider-Man franchise and a twist on the horror genre. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the Tom Hardy-starrer will hit screens on 5 October 2018.

8. X-Men: Dark Phoenix: A sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse, the Marvel film is supposed to be the beginning of a new X-Men trilogy. Directed by Simon Kinberg, and starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence, it is set to arrive in theatres on 2 November 2018.

9. Aquaman: Arthur Curry, the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, takes over as the titular character after his debut in Justice League. The James Wan-directed film features Jason Momoa in the lead role and is scheduled for release on 21 December 2018.

10. Gambit: A spin-off of the X-Men film series, the movie will be directed by Gore Verbinski and star Channing Tatum in the lead role. What the producers describe as a heist thriller will release on 14 February 2019.