Ramayana to be adapted into big budget action film—in 3 languages

Mumbai: Indian epic Ramayana is heading to the big screen with a plan to make a big budget triligual film series on the story.

Producers Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena have joined hands to bring the movie adaptation of the ancient religious epic, which will be a live-action feature film.

The film will be a three-part project and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. “Yes I am (doing it),” Mantena said. Aravind said, “It’s a huge responsibility but the Ramayana needs to be told on the big screen in the most magnificent way possible. We are committed to delivering a spectacular extravaganza.”

According to a person with knowledge of the situation that the trio has been working on the script for over a year and the film is expected to be made on a budget of Rs500 crore.

Malhotra said they will tell the story in a grand manner. “Three generations of my family have been in the movies and we have a world-leading capability in bringing such stories to life. There cannot be a better time and opportunity to tell the greatest Indian story to the world in a way that preserves its respect and vision,” he said. “The partnership with Allu sir and Madhu has aligned me with the best partners who share the same vision and passion, to make this a cinematic experience,” he added.

Ramayana was brought to the small screen by Ramanand Sagar in 1987 with Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia as Ram and Sita respectively. The other TV adaptation was aired in 2008, starring real-life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.