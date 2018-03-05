Oscars 2018: Complete list of winners for 90th Academy Awards
Fantastical romance The Shape of Water won best picture, the film industry’s most prestigious honour, at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. The Fox Searchlight movie’s Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, took home the best director Oscar, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.
Here’s a complete list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:
Best Picture: The Shape of Water
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Directing: The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro.
Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile.
Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Production Design: The Shape of Water
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Sound Mixing: Dunkirk
Sound Editing: Dunkirk
Original Score: The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat.
Original Song: “Remember Me” from Coco
Documentary Feature: Icarus
Documentary (short subject): Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Film Editing: Dunkirk
Makeup and Hairstyling: Darkest Hour
Animated Short Film: Dear Basketball
Live Action Short Film: The Silent Child
Animated Feature Film: Coco
Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049
Costume Design: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread