Cheil India launches e-commerce arm to help brands set up customized online stores

Cheil E-commerce will target smartphone makers, lifestyle retailers and a host of service providers who want to venture into e-commerce.

New Delhi: Advertising firm Cheil India on Thursday announced the launch of e-Commerce Practice that will help traditional brands set up their customized online stores. As a multidisciplinary unit, Cheil E-Commerce will provide services such as e-commerce business consulting, design thinking, platform transformation, mobility and omni-channel solutions, performance marketing and big data analytics.

It is being led by Varun Jha, an e-commerce and digital strategy specialist with more than 10 years of experience and having worked with digital brands such as online marketplace Snapdeal and digital payment firm PayU. Based out of Gurgaon, Jha will lead a team of 10 people with varied skill sets, including user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) designers, product managers and marketing professionals.

“In our endeavour to become a full service digital agency, we now introduce e-commerce practice with both consulting and implementation capabilities to solve online business problems of our clients. We are delighted to have Varun on board to lead this practice as he comes with proven track record of solving complex digital business problems and scaling online businesses. It is just the beginning and we will be making further investments in this area to announce new offerings within this practice,” said Sanjeev Jasani, chief digital officer, Cheil South West Asia (SWA).

Cheil e-Commerce’s approach centres on integrating digital marketplaces and e-commerce solutions into the brand’s overall marketing and business strategy. The entity will target smartphone makers, lifestyle retailers and a host of service providers who want to venture into e-commerce.

“Currently, the e-commerce knowledge rests with a few players like Amazon, Flipkart and Makemytrip. While brands have an option to sell their products and services on these platforms they should also have an individual e-commerce footprint. For instance, while Jet Airways is present across online travel agents such as Makemytrip and Goibibo, 17% of their business comes from their own website (jetairways.com). This is brand commerce. Cheil E-commerce wants to become a one stop shop for traditional brands looking at digital commerce which will provide better margins, ownership of customer’s shopping experience and value based commerce,” said Varun Jha, head, Cheil E-Commerce.

According to an ASSOCHAM Resurgent India study, about 69 million consumers made purchases online in 2016 and the number is expected to cross 100 million by 2017. The study attributed the impressive growth in the e-commerce sector to factors such as rise of digital natives and better infrastructure (logistics, broadband and internet-ready devices).