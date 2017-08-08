CureFit signs Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Rs100 crore: report

Hrithik Roshan has signed one of the most expensive endorsement deals with CureFit. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Health and wellness startup CureFit has signed actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for five years at Rs100 crore, said a report in The Economic Times.

This is said to be one of the largest endorsement deals signed by an Indian startup, which includes the actor’s equity stake in the company in lieu of cash investment, promotions and royalty from Hrithik’s personal brand HRX’s specialised workout plan, added the report.

The company plans to introduce HRX workout plan across all CureFit-run Cult fitness centres and soon-to-be launched mobile app, which is expected to rake in Rs250 crore annual business in the next couple of years, the report said.

The report cited Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of CureFit, confirming Roshan’s multi-fold involvement with the startup. “We will soon launch do-it-yourself format for the HRX workout and he (Roshan) will be promoting CureFit’s philosophy of a healthy lifestyle,” Bansal was quoted as saying.