Children’s Day: 10 popular ad campaigns featuring children

New Delhi: A variety of brands across categories have charmed viewers by featuring young children in their advertising campaigns. Mint takes a look at 10 ad spots which are not only able to sell products but also make viewers fall in love with the child artists featured in them.

Rasna: Played by child artist Ankitha Jhaveri, the Rasna girl created by ad agency Mudra Communications became an iconic character. Dressed in a cute frock and donning a fringe hairstyle, the Rasna girl made the soft drink brand a soaring success with the famous tagline, “I love you, Rasna”.

Sundrop: Released in 1989, the television spot featured a cart-wheeling child dressed in an all-yellow outfit wading through giant food items cooked in Sundrop oil. Created by advertising agency FCB Ulka, it helped establish sunflower oil at a time when the market was dominated by groundnut oil brands.

Dhara: Parzaan Dastur, the little boy who wants to run away from home in the Dhara television commercial, won hearts with his innocence. The ad, created by Mudra Communications in 1996, combined the magic of piping hot jalebis, Dastur’s charm as well as a trusted postman Ramu Kaka who takes him back home with the promise of hot jalebis.

Complan: The ad campaign in the early 1980s brought together child artists and future Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia, who convinced parents to buy the brand. Made by Chaitra Advertising (now Leo Burnett), the commercial enjoys high recall value owing to its popular tagline, “I’m a Complan boy and I’m a Complan girl”.

Melody: Parle Products-owned toffee brand created multiple television ads, featuring young children being asked why Melody is so chocolatee (“Melody itni chocolatee kyun hai?”). The simple response to which was “Melody khao, khud jaan jao” (Eat a Melody and you will know).

Action Shoes: Tejan Diwanji, the young golden curly haired boy, who takes viewers along through an entire day at his school, became immensely popular. The ad is also recalled for its punchy jingle, “Oh ho.. school time Action ka school time. Classwork, homework, punishment, lecture. Good... Good morning, teacher!”

Surf Excel: In 2005, advertising agency Lowe Lintas weaved magic with this silly yet adorable story of young siblings returning from school. Boldly propagating ‘Daag acche hain’ (Dirt is good) proposition, the detergent brand narrated a charming story of a young brother who gets his white uniform muddied to make his sister smile.

Maruti Suzuki: The cute Sikh child with his yellow polka-dotted turban mischievously delivered the fuel economy message of the auto firm. Made by Capital advertising, the television ad shows the boy driving a dinky car (shaped like a Maruti 800) around the house including a heap of blankets, freshly-rolled chapaatis, even a goldfish bowl. The one-line justification, ‘Papa ki karan, petrol khatam hi nahin honda’ (What do I do father, the petrol doesn’t get over), made the ad an entertainer.

Nirma Salt: Nirma Ltd’s salt brand television adfeatured a young boy carrying a heavy bag of groceries as he mumbles, ‘Ghar ka saara kaam mujhe hi karna padta hai, safai bhi shopping bhi’ (I have to do all the household work including cleaning and shopping). He goes on explaining to the store owner what makes a salt brand pure.

Nestle: In 2014, the packaged consumer goods firm released a digital campaign ‘Share your goodness’, narrating a heartwarming story of two little children, one of whom is adopted. Made by McCann Worldgroup India, the film traces the insecurities the biological child faces and eventually overcomes, as the two bond over shared food.