Deals Buzz: China’s Didi raises more than $4 billion from Softbank Group
Reliance Infrastructure sells Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Thursday said it has signed a definitive binding agreement to sell its Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission Ltd for Rs18,800 crore, reports Mint. Read more
Edelweiss unit plans billion-dollar infrastructure fund
Financial services-focused Edelweiss group’s Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd (EAAA), an investment manager, on Thursday announced that it will soon launch an infrastructure-focused fund—Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus—for which the firm plans to raise as much as Rs6,500 crore, reports Mint. Read more
HDFC to sell HDFC Developers, HDFC Realty to Quikr India for Rs350 crore
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) on Thursday announced the sale of two subsidiaries focusing on real estate brokerage and online property classifieds to Quikr India Pvt. Ltd for a total of Rs350 crore, reports Mint. Read more
HDFC Capital raises $550 million for 2nd affordable housing fund
HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, a real estate investment advisory arm of mortgage lender HDFC, on Thursday said it had raised $550 million in an initial closure of its second affordable housing fund—HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-2 (H-CARE-2), reports Mint. Read more
Carlyle Group buys healthcare firm Visionary RCM Infotech
Carlyle Growth Investments IV, an affiliate of US-based private equity fund Carlyle Asia Growth Partners, has acquired Chennai-based Visionary RCM Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd, a medical coding solutions provider, according to a statement from Carlyle, reported Mint. Read more
Indus OS raises $4 million from existing investors
Mobile operating system (OS) developer Indus OS has raised $4 million in a new round of funding from existing investors Omidyar Network, Ventureast, and JSW Ventures, reports Mint. Read more
India’s green bonds market set for strong growth, says BofA-ML
India’s green bonds market, where $6 billion has been raised so far, will grow significantly in the coming years, reports Mint, citing senior executives at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML). Read more
TCS wins record $2.25 billion Nielsen outsourcing contract
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has won a $2.25 billion outsourcing contract, the largest-ever bagged by an Indian information technology firm, from television ratings measurement company Nielsen, reports Mint. Read more
Lodha plans to raise up to $1 billion via IPO
Lodha Developers is looking to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) that is likely to be launched next year, two people with knowledge of the plan told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported Business Standard. Read more
Didi Chuxing has scored another investment from SoftBank Group in a massive funding round that will bankroll the Chinese ride-hailing leader’s exploration of new markets and technologies, reports Bloomberg. Read more
Chinese lenders may take 70% in RCom’s Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City
China Development Bank, along with other Chinese lenders, which filed for insolvency against RCom last month, is in advanced talks to take up 70% in development of Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City in Navi Mumbai, reports The Economic Times. Read more
Atyant to buy JEKPL under bankruptcy code
A bankruptcy case involving JEKPL Pvt. Ltd has been resolved, becoming the first to close after the government recently barred promoters from bidding for their companies. Private equity firm Atyant Capital, which had earlier invested in Balaji Telefilms, will buy out the company, reported The Economic Times. Read more
