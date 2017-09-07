Samsung tweaks ad strategy, highlights father-daughter bond in new TV spot

New Delhi: Samsung India has made a significant shift in its advertising strategy, choosing to connect emotionally with the consumers. Ahead of the festive season, the company has launched a new television campaign promoting its QLED range of television sets.

Instead of highlighting superior technology or product features, the television spot portrays a father-daughter emotional bond. Made by advertising agency Cheil India, the ad traces the journey of a young girl who wants to make it big as a soccer player and how her father supports her in achieving the dream.

“We are inspired by consumer stories of how Samsung TV has been an integral part of their family as it is witness to different emotions during several thrilling sports matches and tearjerkers and how it even helps children with tutorials. We wanted to take a different approach this time. Instead of showing the latest features of our TV in the ad, we briefed our agency to bring alive the emotions that surround our televisions,” said Ranjivjit Singh, chief marketing officer, Samsung India.

The campaign, being promoted across television, direct-to-home, print, digital, outdoor, retail and cinema, targets Indian families who tend to buy large electronic products during the festive season.

Noting that the brand communication for Samsung has been evolving, Kundan Joshee, senior vice president, Cheil South West Asia (SWA) said that the brand is driven by emotional storytelling. “In a category where product differentiation is seemingly becoming tougher to communicate, we wanted to showcase the technology benefit in a manner that was real and could touch everyone’s heart,” he said.

Apart from mainline, Samsung will execute a two-month long digital engagement content plan across platforms which will highlight the unique relationship between dads and their daughters.

In December last year, Samsung India created a digital campaign talking about its customer service vans which cater to 3,000 service points in India. The four-minute long film, which went viral garnering over one hundred million YouTube views, featured the story of a young Samsung engineer attending to a customer complaint coming from a blind children’s school located in a remote hilly area.

In May this year, the brand’s CSR campaign narrated the heart-warming story of a young girl from a small village who defies gender stereotypes to pursue training at the Samsung Technical School in ITI , Jaipur. The digital film also became a viral success garnering over 80 million YouTube views.

“These campaigns showcase the brand ethos of Samsung—helping communities and also caring about consumers at every step and bringing in innovative technologies to solve real life problems. India is a market of cities and villages and we want to be present at all consumer touch points, be it digital or conventional media,” said Samsung’s Singh.

P.G. Aditya, senior creative director at digital agency Dentsu Webchutney feels that it is time for Samsung to take a step ahead in its communication strategy. “Samsung has the credentials of performance and aspiration. The one part they’ve historically been weak at is being able to put an adjective to a brand at a horizontal level. It is understandable since each vertical they operate in has different category codes to it. Now, they need to focus on sharp craft and nuanced storytelling to engage with their consumers,” he said.

To his mind, the brand’s latest ad for QLED range of television sets reflects the changing role of television in the upper-middle class Indian households. “The category (TVs and large electronics) has been begging to be spoken of from a lens outside tech jargon and textbook aspiration. I also feel that as price points of televisions increase, advertising’s role will change from talking about features to bringing forward the aspirational and emotional core of it, much like automobiles,” he added.