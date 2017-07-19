LG, Goibibo, Colgate ads most watched on YouTube

New Delhi: Google-owned streaming platform YouTube has released the YouTube Ads Leaderboard, a list of ads and promoted videos that engaged the viewers during the second quarter of the year. The list is determined by an algorithm that factors in paid views, organic views and audience retention (how much of a video people watched). The YouTube views mentioned are between April and June this year.

According to the company, the 10 ads clocked 2.3 million hours of viewing, with 82% of it coming from mobile devices.

LG Astronaut – The consumer durable firm marked the 20th anniversary in India through an inspiring story of a single mom and her daughter who goes on to become an astronaut. Filled with hope, sacrifice and triumph, the digital ad campaign highlights how LG products play a crucial role in the protagonists’ lives. With its tagline ‘Life’s Good’, LG conveys how its product have become integral in the lives of Indian consumers. Created by advertising agency HS Ad India, the video uploaded on May 11 has received over 54 million views.

Goibibo – Online travel agent Goibibo’s campaign featuring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone is seen promoting referral feature. Made by advertising agency Publicis Capital, the spot features Padukone teaching her aunt how she can sync the phone contacts to the app. Every time anyone from the contact list books a flight, hotel or bus on Goibibo, the user will get cash reward. Uploaded on April 5, the campaign has garnered over 16 million views.

HRX Apparels Keep going - Conceptualized by ad agency Famous Innovations and shot by director Razneesh Ghai, the two-minute long video follows Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and three other characters journey as they fight the fitness battles to achieve their goals. The active lifestyle and sportswear brand is co-owned by Roshan, e-commerce platform Myntra and Exceed Entertainment. Posted on 13 April, the video has received over 3.5 million views so far.

Colgate Taazgi Express – The campaign features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh transforming a rather dull railway platform into a dancing arena. Made by WPP owned agency Red Fuse Communications, the ad with a foot-tapping song promotes the brand’s Maxfresh range of toothpaste. Uploaded on 20 April, the video has got 3.5 million views.

Jack & Jones Don’t hold back 2.0 – After facing ire over a suggestive outdoor campaign which was pulled off, the Danish fashion brand’s digital campaign talks about empowering oneself and not letting anyone or anything coming in the way of one’s ambition. Created by advertising agency Marching Ants, the video features Singh in a devil avatar rapping with four other rapper boys who were selected through a contest by the brand. The music video, posted on May 18, has received over 3 million views.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Lickables – The ad featured a group of aliens tasting Lickables for the first time. A new variant by chocolate brand Cadbury Dairy Milk, Lickables is a liquid chocolaty treat with a twist of Oreo bits and wheat crispies. Uploaded on 6 May, the television spot has got over 6.7 million views.

ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan – The campaign titled ‘Sabse Bada Moh’ has been conceptualised by the Star Sports creative communications team and produced by Red Ice Films. The video showcases a male protagonist who willingly abandons materialistic possessions and desires to attain ‘moksh’ until he realizes that there is a cricket match between India and Pakistan which he cannot afford to miss. The promo, uploaded on 17 May, has received over 2.5 million views.

Panasonic The Intelligent Phone - The smartphone maker narrates a heartwarming story of a family which manages to stay connected while going through a medical emergency. The spot features a young boy who is far away from his mother who is undergoing a medical treatment. His sister manages to drive him to the hospital with a little help from Panasonic smartphone and the many features it offers. Created by advertising agency Sociowash, the video, uploaded on 27 May, has garnered 3 million views.

OnePlus 5 Unboxing feat Biswa Kalyan Rath – Giving a comical twist to the popular unboxing videos on YouTube, Biswa Kalyan Rath of Pretentious Movie Reviews lists the pros and cons of the Chinese smartphone in the digital campaign. Uploaded on 23 June, the ad spot has received 2.4 million views.

Firestone Tyre – The heritage American brand’s commercial traces its history in a 30-second ad spot. The brand, launched in India last year, promises durability and dependability to consumers in the campaign. Uploaded on 29 May, the ad has received over 2.2 million views.