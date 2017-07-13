IBF names former SC judge Vikramajit Sen as BCCC chairperson

New Delhi: The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Wednesday named former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen as chairperson of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), the independent self-regulatory body for general entertainment channels set up by IBF.

Sen comes in place of former Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Mukul Mudgal, who has been the BCCC chairperson since 2014. Mudgal currently heads an independent disciplinary committee of television viewership ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, which investigates and addresses complaints on viewership malpractice.

More From Livemint »

The decision on Sen was taken by the IBF board of directors, made up of IBF president Punit Goenka (managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) and directors Aroon Purie (chairman, TV Today Network), Rajat Sharma (chairman, India TV), Uday Shankar (chief executive officer, Star India) and I. Venkat (director, Eenadu).

“Our board is confident that justice Sen’s presence will stimulate the process of adjudicating complaints received from various stakeholders, including the ministry of information & broadcasting, and take forward the process of transparent and impartial decision-making,” Goenka said in a statement.

Sen, 66, was chief justice of Karnataka high court before moving to the Supreme court, where he was a judge from 2012 to 2015. “Independence of the media is extremely important and equally important is the responsibility that comes along with it,” said Sen, in a statement. “I am looking forward to this exciting assignment.”

In 2016, BCCC appointed actor Sharmila Tagore, theatre activist Arundhati Nag and academician Ira Bhaskar as its non-broadcast members (eminent persons’ category) for three years.

Founded in 2011, BCCC examines complaints about television programs from viewers, information & broadcasting ministry, civil society groups, and residents’ welfare associations, among others. Over the last six years, the 13-member body has handled more than 40,000 content-related complaints. The body holds meetings every month to ensure that all television programmes are in conformity with self-regulatory guidelines issued by the IBF.