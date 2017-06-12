Ten Bollywood films accused of plagiarism

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in a still from ‘Raabta’.

New Delhi: Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, which opened to Rs5.61 crore last Friday, almost didn’t make it to theatres when the makers of 2009 Telugu blockbuster Magadheera alleged that the team had copied their film. While the Telugu production house later withdrew the case, this is hardly the first time a Hindi film has been accused of plagiarism. Here’s a look at 10 other cases.

Hindi Medium (2017): It was alleged that the Irrfan Khan-starrer was lifted from 2014 Bengali film Ramdhanu, written and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film has made Rs56 crore in box office collections so far.

Dear Zindagi (2016): Gauri Shinde’s coming-of-age drama was said to be a replica of the Canadian comedy-drama TV series Being Erica created by Jana Sinyor. The Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earned Rs68 crore at the box office.

Manjhi-The Mountain Man (2015): Filmmaker Ajitpal Singh had accused director Ketan Mehta of making the film on Dashrat Manjhi based on his debut movie idea. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer earned Rs12 crore at the box office.

Mardaani (2014): Director Mrityunjay Devvrat had accused producers Yash Raj Films of lifting a few scenes from his critically acclaimed film, Children of War, for their action drama. The Rani Mukerji-starrer made Rs35 crore at the box office.

Ek Villain (2014): Director Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller was accused of being copied from Korean film I Saw The Devil. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, made Rs97 crore at the box office.

Dangerous Ishhq (2012): A scriptwriter had accused director Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller of being based on his work. The Karisma Kapoor-starrer made Rs5 crore in box office collections.

Murder 2 (2011): Director Mohit Suri’s psychological horror film was said to be a copy of Korean movie The Chaser. The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez, earned Rs47 crore in box office collections.

Wanted (2009): Birbal Singh Rana, a writer-director based in Meerut, accused producer Boney Kapoor of stealing the idea of his film Raja Bhai IPS for his action drama. The Salman Khan-starrer netted Rs60 crore at the box office.

Ghajini (2008): The trailer of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster action film revealed similarities with Christopher Nolan’s neo-noir psychological thriller Memento (2000) that the actor denied. The film went on to cross Rs100 crore at the box office, a first for its time.

Krazzy 4 (2008): Music composer Ram Sampath had alleged that two songs from the Rakesh Roshan-produced comedy had been lifted from an advertisement he had worked on, suing the makers. The two parties reached an out-of-court settlement and the film made Rs19 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama and Box Office India.