‘Thor: Ragnarok’ smashes Hollywood’s slump in opening weekend
Los Angeles: After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio’s Thor: Ragnarok proved a smashing success over the weekend, pulling in $122.7 million in North American theaters for a global total of $306 million, industry figures showed on Monday.
How big was the film’s three-day opening? The latest Thor episode, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god (with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death), netted more than seven times last week’s take for then-leader, Lionsgate’s Jigsaw.
That movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.6 million, according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations.
In second was A Bad Moms Christmas, from STX Entertainment, at $16.8 million. The comedy stars three women—Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn—whose plans change when their mothers (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon) drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.
In fourth position was Lionsgate’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween at $4.5 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground that—surprise!—turns out to be haunted.
In fifth spot was Geostorm from Warner Bros., at $3.2 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.
